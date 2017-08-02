KARACHI - Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United is considering various names for the possible replacement of Wasim Akram as the team's director.

A spokesman of Wasim Akram confirmed Tuesday that Wasim Akram is leaving Islamabad United to sign with a new franchise. "We have left Islamabad United and somewhere in this week, we will be signing up with a new franchise," Wasim Akram's business manager Arsalan Shah was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United issued a small statement confirming Wasim Akram’s departure. "We bid farewell to Wasim, thank him for the first 2 seasons and wish him best for Multan," said a tweet from Islamabad United's official account.

The franchise, however, was reluctant to make any official statement on Akram's replacement. However, sources said that the franchise is considering various names.

"Few names were considered, including Australia's Ricky Ponting, Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and West Indian Brian Lara, but nothing has been finalised," said a source privy to matter. The source added that name of Viv Richards is also under consideration. Viv is currently with Quetta Gladiator for the role of team mentor. Another source added that Sanath Jayasuriya's name was almost ruled out due the political commitment of the former Sri Lankan cricketers in his home.

The source further confirmed that former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting also has the backing of the team's current head coach Dean Jones. “Watch out for more news on ISLU3 strategy,” said the official twitter account of Islamabad United.