ISLAMABAD-PSB Director General Akthar Nawaz Ganjera has said that the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games second edition will be conducted in the first week of April.

He said the purpose of holding the Games in April was to avoid clash with Punjab Games. “Three more disciplines have been included in the Games, as last time there were 13 disciplines which were enhanced to 16 this time. We have also decided to allow provinces to include 4 guest players to make the competitions more challenging and also provide fair chances to small provinces in making their team one of the best. The last edition provided us great talent, and we are expecting the same this time as well.”

“We have also proposed to conduct ‘Peace Marathon’ spanning three kilometres and it is proposed that it will conclude at Jinnah Stadium.”

These all are suggestions and a committee has been formed to submit their recommendations within a month. It is also proposed to enhance the cash prizes, besides providing further improved facilities to the participating athletes. To ensure transparency, we will also include sports journalists in various committees and they will be in the meetings from next time,” he added.

“I am quite confident the second edition of the games will be more successful than the first one and we will be able to attract large contingents, which will be a great help to the federations to find and groom fresh raw talent,” Ganjera concluded.