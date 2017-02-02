Lahore-Olympia defeated Barry’s by 6-5½ in the opening match of the Rafi Group Polo Cup 2017 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Wednesday.

Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Ahmed Ali Tiwana were stars of the day as they thwarted two goals each in their team’s triumph while Hussain Monnoo and Hassan Abbas contributed with one goal each. From Barry’s, Hamza Mawaz Khan played tremendously and hammered a quartet and Taimur Mawaz Khan hit one, but their team couldn’t score victory.

Barry’s, having half goal handicap advantage, started the match through a 60-yard penalty hit successfully struck by Hamza while Hassan Abbas hit one to finish the first chukker at 1 ½-1. The second chukker was fully dominated by Olympia as they scored two goals – one each by Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Ahmed Tiwana - to take 3-1½ lead. Hamza scored another in the start of the third chukker to make it 3-2½. Olympia once again started playing aggressive polo and managed to score a brace – one each by Ahmed Tiwana and Rehman Monnoo – to strengthen their lead to 5-2½.

The fourth and last chukker was though dominated by Barry’s as they struck a hat-trick – Hamza scored a brace and Taimur Mawaz one – to reduce the match to take 5½-5 lead but Hussain Monnoo’s match-winning goal helped Olympia score a nail-biting 6-5½ victory. Omar Asjad Malhi and Juan Cruz Losada officiated the match as field umpires.

Today (Thursday), two matches will be played, as MMS will take on Nama Burger in the first match of the day at 2pm while in the second match of the day, Diamond Paints will vie against Ahsan & Co at 3pm.