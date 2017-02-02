ISLAMABAD-Pakistan junior team started their 18th Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2017 campaign on a winning note, as they beat Japan and Macau teams on the inaugural day of the event started at Hong Kong on Wednesday.

In the first encounter of the day against Japan, Mansoor Zaman started the proceedings against Naoki Sone. It was masterful display by Mansoor, who brushed aside Naoki 3-0, winning 11-5, 11-3, 11-3, while in the second match, Mehran Javed outclassed Kota Matsumoto 3-0, 11-7, 11-3, 11-5 and in the last dead rubber, Abbas Zeb beat Rintaro Odan 3-1, 11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 11-8.

In the second encounter of the day against Macau, Pakistan carved out 3-0 victory. The first match saw Mehran Javed hammering Manuel Chan 3-0, 11-2, 11-3, 11-4, Mansoor Zaman thrashing Carlos Chan 3-0, 11-0, 11-1, 11-2 in the second match while the third match was called off as it had no impact on overall standings of the match. It will be a stern test for Pakistan team, which will play against the top seeds and hot favourites India today (Thursday).