ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Davis Cup team captain Rashid Malik believes his team holds edge over Iran in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II tie, which will commence from tomorrow (Friday) here at Pakistan Sports Complex synthetic courts.

Rashid expressed these views during a media briefing at a local hotel on Wednesday morning along with Pakistan Davis Cup team members Aisam-Ul-Haq, Aqeel Khan, Abid Ali Akbar and M Abid. “It is a historic moment for Pakistani nation to witness their favourite stars in action in front of them after the long gap of 12 years. It is a huge achievement of PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan and his team, who ensured Davis Cup tie to be played at Pakistani soil. I would also like to thank the ITF for allocating tie to Pakistan,” he added.

To a query regarding Iran’s appeal to change the venue of the tie, Rashid replied: “Off course, others as well as I were expecting Iran to come and play to support Pakistan tennis in the time of need, but every country has the right of appeal, they can exercise their right and appeal to the ITF to change the venue, so they simply used their right.”

When asked whether he would miss Samir Iftikhar’s services, Rashid said: “Samir is a good player, but my available team is also very good. Aisam and Aqeel have loads of experience, while Abid Ali Akbar and M Abid won trial matches. Abid Ali is a quality player and has represented Pakistan in Davis Cup, so I am fully focused on the task ahead.

“Iran has brought their best team and hopefully, it will be a great contest on offer. But playing at home soil will certainly help us in beating Iran and others and earn the right to play in group-I once again. I know Aisam and Aqeel are super fit and ready to produce wonders for the country,” he concluded.

When Aisam was asked about Iran’s chances of winning the tie, he said they had fair chances of winning the tie, as pressure would be on Pakistan, but as he also said that he was determined to extend lead on Iran. “Partnering with Aqeel, I have never lost doubles tie, while Abid Ali Akbar and M Abid are also good singles player and if needed, I am also ready to play singles to help Pakistan win the tie.” Aqeel also looked highly pumped up and motivated and said: “I am feeling like 20-year-old, as it seems my golden days are back. I am looking forward to play leading role to help Pakistan clinch the tie. I had played against Iran players in Iran and I know their game. Hopefully, we will be able to produce wonders once again.”

Sharing his views, Iran captain Saeed Ahmadvand said that they had two-week training camp in Thailand where they played against top players in Bangkok.

“Hopefully, it will work for us. Pakistan had always enjoyed top level tennis in Asia and they are firm favourites, but we are here to give them tough fight. We are playing in the Group-II as we won the Group-III. Aisam and Aqeel are top professional players, while we also brought our best, so let’s hope for the best. Our number 1 and number 2 players will start proceedings on the inaugural day.

Saeed also said that he had never eaten such a tasty food in his entire life. “I am highly satisfied with the facilities being provided by the PTF. We wanted to travel to different places of Islamabad, but due to security reasons, we are not allowed to come out of hotel, we just go to court train and return back. I have never been in Pakistan before, so I want to take boys out, want to visit different places to make our tour remarkable,” he concluded.

Pakistan and Iran Davis Cup teams pose for a photo.–Staff photo