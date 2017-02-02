Lahore - Faced with tremendous criticism after the poor performance of the national team in recent series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has on Wednesday called a meeting of the cricketing greats from Pakistan especially Imran Khan, to lift the declining standard of Pakistan cricket.

The session called by the board will take place on March 6 and 7, in which legends including former captains Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Zaheer Abbas and Javed Miandad have been invited. Legendary leggie Abdul Qadir, Iqbal Qasim, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Aamir Sohail, Rashid Latif, Aqib Javed, Bazid Khan, Moin Khan, Ramiz Raja, Younus Khan, Pakistan Test captain Misbah ul-Haq and off-spinner Saeed Ajmal have also been invited to the session to discuss the falling graph and morale of the national team. The chairmen of committees and BoG members will also be invited to attend the meeting.

The session will be headed by PCB chairman Shahryar M Khan, chief selector Inzama ul-Haq and Director Academies Mudassar Nazar. The meeting will discuss the measures to improve the team performance, the changes required in the domestic structure, steps to do away with the faults in the pitches and coaches and the possible measures to bring foreign teams to Pakistan.

This will not be the first time such an exercise is being taken by the board as in the past also, similar conferences and discussions have been held with former players to improve the cricket structure with no fruitful results.