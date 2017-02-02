Najia wins silver in US Open Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top taekwondo player Najia Rasool Khan won yet another international title for Pakistan, as she grabbed silver medal in the US Open Taekwondo Championship 2017 in Poomsae U-30 female category in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) president Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua told this scribe that the championship started on January 31 and would conclude on February 3. “We have sent 3 girls and two male athletes for the competition on self-finance basis. Besides Najia, Taha Naseem also contesting in U-30 Poomsae category, while Yasir Javed is contesting in U-40, Mahnoor Malik in U-17 and Ayesha Noor in -53kg category. Najia has given Pakistan the first medal and it sends positive signals in Pakistani camp. The next fights will start on late Wednesday night.”–Staff Reporter

36 players named for U-18 hockey camp

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the names of 36 players shortlisted for attending the next phase of the Under-18 camp for the grooming of players for next Junior World Cup. The players will resume training from February 11 here at the Johor Hockey Stadium, Johor Town, under the watchful eyes of camp commandant Karman Ashraf, said PHF spokesman PHF here Wednesday. The players are Waqar Younis, Akmal Hussain, Adil Rao, Aimal Khan and Awais Rasheed (goal keepers), Amjad Ali, Rizwan Ali, Ali Raza, Ibarahim Khan, Moin Shakeel, Adeel Lateef, Junaid Manzoor, Muhibullah and Asif Hanif (defenders), Ghazanfar Ali, Awais Arshad, Ali Aziz, Waqar Ali, Naveed Alam, Zain Ejaz, Hammad Anjum, Waqas Butt, Junaid Rasool, Zulqarnain, Khairullah, Shahzaib Khan (forwards).–Staff Reporter

PHF-SBP to hold 1st women hockey league

LAHORE - Pakistan’s first ever women hockey league will stroll into action tomorrow (Friday) here at the National Hockey Stadium with five participating teams named after famous cities of the country. Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman, along with PHF director domestic Naveed Alam, said this at a press conference held here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Women Hockey Association (WHA) secretary Rahat Khan and SBP director sports M Anees Sheikh were also present there. “This league will take women hockey to history books and we will ensure to hold this event on yearly basis to make it a permanent event to help promote women hockey,” said Ghumman. He said the participating teams were Lahore Lions, Peshawar Deers, Karachi Dolphins, Quetta Panthers and Islamabad Shaheen.–Staff Reporter

French men, women cricket teams honoured

PARIS - Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin-ul-Haque has said that Pakistan will continue to support the promotion of cricket in France. He said this during a reception hosted at the Embassy for the France national men and women cricket teams and winner team of Jinnah Champions Trophy in Paris. The reception, which was jointly organised by the Embassy of Pakistan and Embassy of Sri Lanka, was attended by the members of French men and women national cricket teams, Mayor of the city of Druze, France Cricket president and chief selector, the ambassadors from the cricket-playing nations, senior officials from the French ministry of sports and media. Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said: “Successful holding of Pakistan-sponsored two editions of Jinnah Champions Trophy in 2015 and 2016, has helped in promoting the game in France, which is becoming increasingly popular amongst the local youth. Pakistan assured the Cricket France for continued support and sponsoring of Jinnah Trophy in France.” The Jinnah Champions Trophy being sponsored by Pakistan Embassy for the last two years is currently the most prestigious cricket tournament in the cricket circuit of France.–Sahibzada Ateeq