ISLAMABAD - Imran Tigers lifted the Insaf Twenty20 Talent Hunt Cricket Tournament title after defeating Imran Fighters in the final played here at Diamond Cricket Ground on Sunday.

PTI chairman Imran Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. It was a completely messed up affair, as Imran Khan’s supporters, women wing officials and so-called Imran Tigers were occupying the stage, while journalists were left high and dry, as no one was allowed to even have a glance of Imran. It wasn’t looked like a sports event, but a political activity.

After this mess, the match was played in comparatively better way and after a tough clash, it was ended with Imran Tigers finishing as winners. The chief guest awarded trophies and certificates among the teams and individuals.

Addressing the media, Imran Khan congratulated the winning team and lauded the efforts of PTI Sports and Cultural Wing for organising the event for youth of the country. Imran termed departments as cancer to Pakistan cricket and main reason behind Pakistan domestic cricket failure. “The mafia sitting at the helm of affairs is not ready to let genuine and deserving players get the nod of approval. I still believe Pakistan has most talented youth and can beat any given side at any given pitches, not only at subcontinent or UAE tracks.”

He said: “If voted to power, I will introduce system, which will enhance our domestic structure and our bowlers and batsmen can easily compete with any given team. There is no system exists in Pakistan, which can bring talent to mainstream. We will bring international teams to Pakistan and make Pakistan team a force to be recon by producing quality fast bowlers. “We will continue to organise events like these in future too and ensure youth involved in healthy positive activities rather than wasting their talent,” he added.