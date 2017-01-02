WELLINGTON:- Neil Broom's return to international cricket was extended Sunday when he was named to replace the injured Martin Guptill in the New Zealand Twenty20 squad to play Bangladesh. Guptill pulled a hamstring while running between the wickets in Saturday's third one-day international, which New Zealand won by eight wickets to seal the ODI series 3-0. Broom was recalled to the New Zealand ODI squad while Ross Taylor recovers from surgery, and produced scores of 22, 109 not out and 97.–Agencies