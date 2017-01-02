WELLINGTON:- Neil Broom's return to international cricket was extended Sunday when he was named to replace the injured Martin Guptill in the New Zealand Twenty20 squad to play Bangladesh. Guptill pulled a hamstring while running between the wickets in Saturday's third one-day international, which New Zealand won by eight wickets to seal the ODI series 3-0. Broom was recalled to the New Zealand ODI squad while Ross Taylor recovers from surgery, and produced scores of 22, 109 not out and 97.–Agencies
Injury keeps refreshed Broom in New Zealand squad
