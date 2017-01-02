LAHORE - Nasir Masih of Garrison Golf Club clinched the three-day 54-hole Junior Professionals Golf Championship of Pakistan trophy here at the Lahore Gymkhana golf course on Sunday.

The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has launched a programme under the banner of junior golf professionals to track young golf talent and develop the ones with golfing potential. To feature in this prestigious event, which carried a total prize money of Rs 300,000, 30 selected ones from different golf playing centers of Pakistan gathered and Nasir emerged as the winner, whose aggregate score of three days was 225. He earned glittering trophy and Rs 51,000 plus a pat on the back from his coach and mentor Brig (R) RM Bajwa.

Dannish Masih of PAF was second with an aggregate of 227, and pocketed Rs 30,000. Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi was third with an aggregate score of 228 and received a cash reward of Rs 28,800. Besides the top three, the other contenders, who earned some cash, were M Asif of Sargodha got Rs 26,700, Usman Ali of Garrison Rs 21,600, Roman Khan of Peshawar Rs 20,400, Junaid Khan of Peshawar Rs 19,800, Zeeshan Khan of Peshawar Rs 18,900, Shawan Pervaiz of Gymkhana Rs 18,000, Aakash Masih of Garrison Rs 17,400, Bilal Shah of Margalla Rs 16,500, Nousher Khan of PAF Rs 15,900 and Zahoor Khan of Gymkhana Rs 15,000.

Asad Khan was chosen as the most talented golf professional and given a prize of a golf trolley, contributed by a Gymkhana member Inam Rana. In the end, the prizes were awarded to the top performers by Lahore Gymkhana golf convener Agha Ali Imam.

Tournament director and PGF honorary secretary Brig (R) Nayyar Afzal was optimistic that this umbrella of junior golf professionals would provide a platform for all young ones associated with golf to tone up their talent and devote themselves full time to become golf professionals of class and quality.