LAHORE - Three-star Saqib Khan Khakwani helped ZTBL clinch the Suzuki Vitara Polo Cup 2016 trophy after trouncing Pebble Breakers by 8½-3 in the final played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday.

Saqib played outstanding polo and not only contributed three goals in his team’s title triumph but also led the team well and provided all-out support to his teammates to score crucial goals. Besides Saqib, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Taimur Mawaz Khan pumped in brilliant brace each while Emran Akthar contributed one goal. From the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck two goals and Agha Musa Ali Khan scored one.

ZTBL started the match, having half goal handicap advantage, and received the first goal from Mumtaz Niazi to take 1½-0 lead. Agha Musa of Pebble Breakers then reduced the lead to 1½-1, but Saqib struck a fantastic field goal to enhance the lead to 2½-1 before the end of the first chukker. ZTBL continued their dominance in the second chukker as well as Taimur Mawaz Khan was the playerm who malloted tremendous two goals to finish the chukker for ZTBL, having 4½-1 lead.

Saqib once again made his presence felt and slammed a field goal to strengthen ZTBL’s lead to 5½-1. Pebble Breakers then make a comeback by slamming two goals through Ahmed Tiwana to reduce the deficit to 5½-3. ZTBL then dominated the dominated fourth and last chukker fully and hit a classic hat-trick – Mumtaz Abbas, Saqib Khakwani and Emran Akhtar contributed one goal each – to finish the match at 8½-3 and won the trophy. Omar Asjad Malhi and Juan Jose supervised the match as field umpires.

The second match of the day saw Guard Group/Newage making a strong comeback to win the subsidiary final 6-5 against Momin Ghee. Hissam Ali Hyder was the hero, who lifted down and out Guard Group team, with his phenomenal polo skills and guided his team to thrilling 6-5 triumph. Hissam slammed fabulous four goals from the winning side while Taimur Ali Malik and Adnan Jalil Azam contributed one goal apiece. From the losing side, Ahmed Zubair Butt also scored a quartet and Arslan Najeeb one but their team couldn’t record a victory. Saqib Khakwani was field umpire. Pak Suzuki Motor General Manager Staff Regional Head Syed Wajahat Ali graced the final as chief guest while LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder, Suzuki Township Motors CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmad, Suzuki Deputy Marketing Manager Ubaid Ahmad, ZTBL Sports Head Col (R) Khalid Mehmood, LPC executive committee members and a larger number of polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.