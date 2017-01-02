Bolt from blue as he calls United TV

LONDON - Usain Bolt showed his love for Manchester United when the sprint star made a surprise phone call to the Premier League club's in-house television channel on Saturday. In the traditional post-match phone-in on MUTV following United's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, presenter Mandy Henry introduced the next caller as being a "Usain from Jamaica" and added: "It's not Usain Bolt, is it?" Bolt replied: "It is Usain Bolt." Henry still looked disbelieving as Bolt gave his opinion on United's win, saying: "They came through like the old Man United. They came through and pushed on and persevered, the United way. It was a great match, I am very happy about this." Bolt then tweeted to confirm it was indeed him, with Henry replying to the Jamaican apologising and telling him to call again soon.–AFP

Swansea set to hire Clement

LONDON - Premier League strugglers Swansea City are set to appoint Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement as their new manager, according to British media reports. Former Derby boss Clement has been in talks with Swansea over the last 24 hours to become the troubled Welsh club's third manager of a difficult season at the Liberty Stadium. It is reported the deal could be finalised over the next 48 hours before Swansea visit Crystal Palace on Tuesday. Clement will succeed Bob Bradley, who was sacked this week after a miserable 85-day reign. Former US coach Bradley had replaced Italian Francesco Guidolin in October. Clement emerged as the favourite to succeed Bradley after Swansea's top target Chris Coleman chose to close the door on making an emotional return to his hometown club.–AFP

Muzammil shines in Davis Cup trials

ISLAMABAD – Muzammil Murtaza Sunday stunned Mudassar Murtaza and Heera Ashiq on the first day of trials for the selection of Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II tie against Iran to be held here from February 3. M Abid Mushtaq, Yasir Khan, Heera Ashiq, Abid Ali Akbar, Mudassar Murtaza, Muzammil Murtaza and Ahmed Ch participated in the trials which will continue for seven days. Rashid Malik is named as non-playing captain while Aisam and Aqeel were given exemption from trials. In the first match, Muzammil outclassd Mudassar Murtaza 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, while Abid Mushtaq beat Ahmed Ch 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. Abid Ali Akbar thumped Yasir Khan 6-3, 6-2, 6-3. In his second match, Muzammil trounced Heera Ashiq 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (5), 7-5, while Yasir thrashed Mudassar 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.–Staff Reporter

Pakistan Junior Davis Cup team finalised

ISLAMABAD - Shoaib Khan, Hamza Bin Rehan and Aqib Umer were selected to represent Pakistan in the Junior Davis Cup pre-qualifying round to be held at hard courts of RK Khanna Stadium, New Delhi from February 20 to 25. PTF secretary Khalid Rehmani said nine players were invited for trials at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex for the selection of Pakistan Junior Davis Cup team. The players were invited from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad, which included Shoaib Khan, Nouman Aftab, Subhan Bin Salik, Zubair Raja, Hamza Bin Rehan, Amin Shafi, Ahmed Kamil, Aqib Umer and Abdullah Khan.” He said the trials were held in two phases using round robin format, and after transparent matches, Shoaib, Hamza and Aqib were selected to represent the country, while Nauman was kept as standby.–Staff Reporter