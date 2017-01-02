LAHORE - SSGC and Wapda joined NBP and PIA in the semifinals of the 63rd Zaitoon National Hockey Championship here at the National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Army remained unlucky for the second time, as despite registering a 7-1 victory, they couldn’t make to the semifinals. Two days ago, Army had to contend with a 2-2 draw against Wapda, after conceding a last minute equaliser. Today, they had to beat SNGPL with a six goal margin and then see Wapda losing to SSGC in the last encounter. The soldiers did their job magnificently, defeating SNGPL 7-1. However, later, Wapda achieved the minimum requirement to move to last four, after drawing 2-2 with SSGC.

Army trounced SNGPL 7-1 in the first match of the day. The first 15 minutes were no indicator of the events to come. Both the sides had phases of ascendancy and entered the opposition's circle but there was no attempt on the goal. The second quarter was electrifying. First five minutes witnessed as many attempts from either side. Last 10 minutes were completely dominated by the soldiers. On their first penalty corner, the ball remained in the circle for some time with a little ping pong.

Eventually, promising forward Nauman netted it by flicking a risen ball. Soon, a good attack saw a parallel pass near the goal line on circle's left side availed by well positioned Abbas. Army made it 3-0 in the 29th minute. Yasir sprinted into the circle and his seemingly weak push surprisingly went in off a defender's stick.

The young SNGPL, making their debut at the nationals, rallied well in the third quarter. They had more goal scoring opportunities though, yet only one was availed. Dawood beautifully first timed a good ball into the circle.

With only two goals ahead, and 15 minutes left, Army's hopes to keep the semi final dream alive were fading. In the 50th minute, after a wonderful run along the right flank, ball was back passed to Nauman, who had all the time to make it 4-1. Fifth goal was a mirror image of the previous. Hence, Nauman completed his hat trick. An excellent one touch move found Jabbar slotting the ball into the goal from a close range. Army, 6-1 up, required one more to achieve the objective. It came to the final minute, as an excellent M Rizwan Senior long ball was well trapped on the left flank. An equally good feed in was pushed into the cage by Jabbar again.

SSGC drew with Wapda 2-2 in the last match of the Pool B. Wapda held onto semifinal spot by skin of their teeth. For Wapda, the minimum requirement was a draw. SSGC, already qualified, still went for a victory and it was a competitive match throughout.

Wapda started in earnest and had the upper hand most of the first quarter; made two good attempts on the goal apart from earning two penalty corners. But it finished 0-0. Wapda’s Asad Bashir scored after receiving an excellent flat backhander from the left. SSGC made an instant comeback; not only equalising but going ahead within the next two minutes. Rizwan Ali's inch perfect long pass was shot into the net by Naveed Alam in the flash of an eye. Then Rana Sohail sent in an excellent diagonal through ball from the left. Adeel was brought down by the advancing goalkeeper. Umpire had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty stroke spot. Abbas Haider sent the goalkeeper the wrong way - it was 2-1 in favour of SSGC.

But soon, the SSGC had a severe setback, Adnan Maqsood had to leave the field after receiving a nasty injury to nose. Wapda were now faster in their attacks but SSGC defended well. Their net minder Amjad Ali affected a couple of fines saves.

Wapda entered veteran Waseem early in the second half. They exerted sustained pressure with good moves. After the fourth penalty corner was dramatically deflected away by the line stopper, the leveller arrived off the next PC in the 43rd minute. Aleem Bilal's stinger thundered against the top left of the net.

The absorbing battle continued in the last 15 minutes with both the sides going forward. However, SSGC had the only real opportunity. Their only penalty corner of the day was well cleared by the line stopper. It ended 2-2, much to the relief of Wapda.