Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) executive committee chairman Najam Sethi has claimed that there is a possibility of West Indies touring Pakistan after the final of Pakistan Super League second edition.

Talking to the reporters here on Sunday at a book-launching ceremony of Islamabad United, Sethi said that tour of West Indies for a T20 series against Pakistan was conditional upon final of PSL 2017 to be held here. “The West Indies have asked to make satisfactory security for the team. Pakistan will in return play two matches with the World T20 Champions in Florida, US.

Sethi had recently invited West Indies to play a two T20 matches in Pakistan in March 2017. He said that PCB was trying hard to end the drought of international cricket in Pakistan. “We gave a proposal to the WICB that after West Indies’ tour to England on March 9, they can visit Pakistan between March 11 to 15,” he added.

Sethi said all outstanding matter could be resolved over a cup of tea with former skipper Shahid Afridi. He stressed on the issue of Misbah’s retirement by saying that the decision was to be taken by the Test captain himself, not by the cricket board. “It is up to Misbah-ul-Haq, whether he wants to retire from Test cricket,” he added.

Talking about issue over series with India, Sethi said Pakistan was ready for a tri-country fixture involving India on a neutral venue, however, whether the PCB would approach an international mediator or ICC in case of rejection is to be decided after deliberation with legal team.