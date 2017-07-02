LONDON - Novak Djokovic will reinforce his coaching team for next week's Wimbledon by adding former world number seven Mario Ancic alongside American great Andre Agassi. The arrangement was revealed by Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti on Saturday. Ancic, 33, gave up tennis due to injury in 2011 to pursue a banking career in the United States and will work with Agassi to try and help Djokovic rediscover his best form. Eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi began his collaboration with former world number one Djokovic at the French Open. Croatian Ancic won the 2005 Davis Cup, a year after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals. He retired at the age of 26 after a prolonged battle with illness and injury. Ancic is only expected to come on board with Djokovic temporarily.