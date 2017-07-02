KRAKOW - Mitchell Weiser scored with a looping first-half header to hand Germany the U21 European Championship title after a 1-0 win over Spain in the southern Polish city of Krakow on Friday. It is Germany’s second title in the age group following their triumph in 2009, while Spain failed to expand their collection of four titles. Hertha Berlin winger Weiser sent a header arcing over Spanish keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the far corner on 40 minutes for his first goal of the tournament following a cross from right-back Jeremy Toljan. Spain came into the final having claimed four wins in as many games at the tournament and coach Albert Celades went with the same team that started in the 3-1 semi-final victory over Italy.