WASHIGTON - Five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky won her fourth US 400-metre freestyle title Friday at the US Swim Championships while Kevin Cordes set an American record in the 100 breaststroke. Ledecky, who had already won the 200 and 800 free titles, captured her third crown of the meet in 3:58.44, beating runner-up Leah Smith by 5.33 seconds and her old meet record by .42 of a second. In Saturday's last day of the meet, a qualifying event for July's World Championships in Budapest, Ledecky will seek another title in the 1,500 free. Ledecky captured 200, 400 and 800 free Olympic gold in Rio and helped the US women's 4x200 relay win as well. Cordes took the 100 breast in 58.74, .37 ahead of Cody Miller, to complete a US breaststroke title sweep.