PARIS - Brazilian international defender Marquinhos has penned a three-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain that runs until 2022, the club said Saturday. "I have always said I'm happy to play for Paris Saint-Germain, and this contract extension is further proof of my commitment to the club," said Marquinhos, who joined PSG in 2013. "Over the last four years, I have been able to gauge the progress made at Paris Saint-Germain, which has notably enabled me to get into the national team." he 23-year-old has formed a solid centre-back partnership with compatriot Thiago Silva at the Parc des Princes, winning three French league titles in four seasons. Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, the French league's top scorer last season, prolonged his PSG deal through to 2020 in April.