ISLAMABAD - Olympian Samiullah lashes out at Pakistan Hockey Federation and requested Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to remove incumbent officials before it’s too late.

Samiullah, who was also known as flying horse, expressed these views while talking exclusively to The Nation on Saturday. He said highly incompetent persons are sitting at the helm of affairs at the federation who neither have any plan nor they know shortcomings and requirements of modern day hockey and have been making only tall claims since last two years. He said the federation has failed to produce a single major quality player for the last decade or so.

Samiullah said the players and team management had not shown any desire or commitment and majority of them were enjoying joy-rides on national kitty. “Right man for the right job is very much required. Any further delays in appointing people, who really wanted to take Pakistan hockey back to old glory days’ heights and have passion, commitment and hunger to excel and have a vision should be appointed in the PHF. If the PM wants to oblige people, he can do that in other fields but not in sports. Pakistani sports are on decline since long and appointment of such persons, who don’t know the ABC of hockey had further dented the ambitions of the loyal people, who take hockey very seriously.”

Sami said Pakistan played the worst kind of hockey and he had never witnessed such lows in green shirts performances.

He said from goal keeping to defence, attack to midfield there was a complete disaster. “How a person, who had destroyed Pakistan team in his previous stints, when team failed to qualify for 2016 Rio Olympics and hockey world cup can take Pakistan hockey forward. I want to know a simple answer from all those who are involved in destroying hockey that on what grounds, performances and results same person was hired as head coach. It is very clear that federation not only lack vision but also direction. They are just obliging their blue-eyed persons and that too on national cost. I always said in the past that people should be given ample time to implement their plans and let them work freely. But at least they must show what plans they had in store. How can we keep quite on such embarrassing results. It is highly painful and regrettable to watch green shirts conceding such large number of goals and could score hardly a handful of goals even against the likes of Scotland and China. No disrespect to these hockey playing nations, but Pakistan is a former world champion. We were super power of hockey.”

He said the PHF should learn from India who after slump, managed to take back their team back to where it belongs. “Off course they had invested money but I know Pakistani governments also gave out of the way benefits and grants to the PHF. IPC Minister must wake up and it is not enough to give statements regarding poor showings. He must seek written explanation and culprits must be brought to justice. This is the one and only real way of saving national game from further downslide or else all the past achievements and glory days of Pakistan hockey would only be remembered in history books.”

Sami said if he and others past players could notice loopholes and lack of planning in the national team, then why people who had the power of taking decisions are keeping a mum on sorry state of affairs and giving so much liberty to pathetic performers. He questioned why not young and motivated former players services are acquired to turn the fortunes of the national team.

“I know Pakistan had immense amount of talent in every sporting field. There is a need to find out the talent and polish it. Without inducting fresh blood and grassroots level talent, we can’t produce even ordinary results and thinking about winning international title is not more than day dreaming. I hope PM will take notice and stern action will be taken against all those who are responsible for inflicting misery on team and masses,” Sami concluded.