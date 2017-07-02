St Petersburg - Team Orange clinched the Football for Friendship (F4F) trophy after beating Team Purple 4-3 in the thrilling final played here on Saturday.

Earlier, Team Yellow led by Pakistan's Yousaf Moazzam lost the semifinal against hot favourite Team Orange, which was enjoying huge support of crowd and young football stars.

Team Orange started the final in great style and banged in two outstanding goals in the first half of the final. Team Purple bounced back impressively and slammed two tremendous goals to level the score 2-2 just before the end of the first half.

In the second half, Team Orange once again started playing attacking game and succeeded in taking 3-2 lead but the score once was equalled 3-3. Both the teams kept on attacking each other’s goal but couldn't succeed in contributing more. In the dying moments of the match, Team Orange scored a match-winning goal to win the prestigious championship.

Meanwhile, Pakistan delegation head Fahad Khan met with F4F global director Vladimir Serov and presented Pakistan flag T-shirts to him as well as high ups of F4F and Gazprom. He also distributed Pakistan caps to all the young ambassadors in the Team Yellow.

On this occasion, F4F global director Vladimir Serov thanked Fahad for Pakistan's support in the programme. "This will ferment our programme enhancing the outreach of its message of friendship to additional 200 million people," he added.