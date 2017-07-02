LONDON - Stan Wawrinka refused to consider becoming just the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam Saturday, insisting the weight of Wimbledon history still favours the 'Big Four'. The 32-year-Swiss already has titles at the Australian, French and US Opens but recognises his record at the All England Club is mediocre. "A player who can do it (achieve the career Slam), it's something amazing, for sure. But for me it's not something I think about it," said world number three Wawrinka. "I don't know if it's going to change," said Wawrinka when asked if he sees the champion on July 16 being anyone outside his four major rivals – Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokvic and Roger Federer. They have been dominating tennis the last 10, 15 years, almost every year. That's for sure.”