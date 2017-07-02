Pakistan women team were unlucky again to be beaten by arch-rival India as spinner Ekta Bisht’s star performance did not let them stay on the crease for long, and fixed India’s victory by 95 runs.

Pakistan’s bowlers did their job well and restricted the Indian batting to a mere total of 169. Opening batswoman PG Raut was their top-scorer with 47 runs on board.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. They made their lowest total of 169/9 against Pakistan.

Pakistan were later unstable with the bat unless Nahida Khan and Captain Sana Mir provided some resistance. But Nahida’s stay wasn’t a long one at the crease as she too was undone by Harmanpreet Kaur for 23.

No other Pakistan batter managed to touch the double figure mark as they were bundled out for 74.