All-rounder Abdul Razzaq has announced that he will retire from the international cricket after being a part of the national team the last time in 2013.

Abdul Razzaq had filed his retirement to the cricket board in 2016 seeking a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) to play Masters Champions League in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

"Although I want to have one last chance to play international cricket and represent Pakistan, but I've been out of the game for the last four years which will make it quite difficult to make a comeback," he said.

After retirement he plans to look out for coaching possibilities, esp. if Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeks his help. He also stated that young players needed coaching while senior players needed motivation.