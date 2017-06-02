8 - this will be the eighth edition of the tournament, and the sixth known by the name Champions Trophy after two under the previous ICC KnockOut Trophy format.

3 - it is the third time the tournament has been staged in England and Wales, and the second in succession.

6 - there have been six different winners of the seven previous tournaments, with Australia the only team to lift the trophy twice after winning in 2006 and 2009. South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and India are the other past winners.

2 - England have twice been runners-up, on their previous times as host nation in 2004 and 2013.

791 - West Indies batsman Chris Gayle's record all-time run total in the Champions Trophy. Among players present at this year's event, South Africa captain AB de Villiers leads the way on 378.

28 - New Zealand's Kyle Mills leads the way in terms of wickets but is now retired. Sri Lanka's limited-overs specialist Lasith Malinga is his nearest active challenger on 22.

145no - Nathan Astle's record innings in the Champions Trophy, for New Zealand against the United States in 2004. Finishing not out took him ahead of Andy Flower's 145 for ZImbabwe against India two years earlier for the record.

6-14 - Sri Lanka's Farveez Maharoof returned the tournament's best ever bowling figures, against the West Indies in 2006. It is the only time a bowler has taken six wickets in a Champions Trophy match.

11 - years since Bangladesh last featured in the Champions Trophy. The Tigers qualified at the West Indies' expense this year.

3 - three venues will host matches in this year's tournament - the Oval, Edgbaston and Cardiff. The Oval will host the final.

18 - duration in days of the tournament. The 2015 World Cup, in comparison, lasted more than six weeks.