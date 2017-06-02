England

This really is their best chance yet to win a first global 50-over trophy. Since the debacle of the 2015 World Cup, England have scored at 6.27 an over, more quickly than anyone, and – thanks to Mark Wood and Liam Plunkett – they now have wicket-taking ability in the middle overs. And in Eoin Morgan, they have a captain whose no-fear approach defines his team perhaps better than any leader in the competition. Just so long as Ben Stokes's knee holds up…

Star man: Ben Stokes, fitness permitting

Best finish: Runners-up twice, in 2004 and 2013

Verdict: If they use their brains, they can win it

Australia

Will the players' ongoing contracts dispute with their board distract or galvanise Australia? The answer could determine their fate. A fast-bowling quartet of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson is the envy of the world, and David Warner is the game's in-form 50-over batsman, hitting nine hundreds since the 2015 World Cup alone. Captain Steve Smith can't stop scoring runs, and look out for Glenn Maxwell's box of middle-order tricks.

Star man: Mitchell Starc's swing, pace could be decisive

Best finish: Winners in 2006 and 2009

Verdict: Could easily reach the final

Bangladesh

No longer the whipping-boys of the world game, Bangladesh recently beat New Zealand, one of their Group A opponents, in Dublin – a sign that they are less reliant on turning pitches at home than they once were. Tamim Iqbal is an explosive and experienced opener, and Shakib Al Hasan tops the all-rounder rankings in both Tests and one-day internationals. Left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman is one of the most exciting talents around.

Star man: Shakib Al Hasan is Bangladesh's Stokes

Best finish: Have won only one game out of eight – against Zimbabwe

Verdict: Unlikely to reach the last four

New Zealand

It's customary before every global tournament to point out that New Zealand tend to punch above their weight, but simply getting out of their group could prove beyond them. Martin Guptill, who scored 237 not out in a World Cup quarter-final two years ago, can be a destructive opener, and the middle-order duo of captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor love batting together.

Star man: Kane Williamson – one of the world's classiest all-format batsmen

Best finish: Won in 2000, when the tournament was called the ICC Knockout

Verdict: A semi-final place would be a triumph

INDIA

Four years after they pinched the trophy from under England's noses on a rainy day at Edgbaston, India are well placed to defend their title. Their batting line-up, led by the irrepressible genius of Virat Kohli, is capable of chasing down anything, and their spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who tormented England over the winter – could enjoy the pitches as they become more worn.

Star man: Virat Kohli loves nothing better than proving a point

Best finish: Winners in 2013, having shared the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002

Verdict: Every chance of making it two in a row

Pakistan

Pakistan are not the one-day force of old, and woke up to the new demands of modern one-day cricket even later than England. They have belatedly found some batting talent, with Babar Azam supplementing the experience of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, the class of Azhar Ali, and the bustle of captain and keeper Sarfraz Ahmed. Mohammad Aamir will always be watchable with the ball.

Star man: Babar Azam has scored five hundreds in his last 11 ODI innings

Best finish: Semi-finalists in 2000, 2004 and 2009

Verdict: Hard to see them beating either India or South Africa

South Africa

A consolation victory at Lord's on Monday could not mask the fact that South Africa are in danger of losing form at just the wrong moment. Between September and February they won 12 ODIs in a row, since when they have won only three out of seven. Yet they have a batting line-up to match any, and a potent new-ball force in Kagiso Rabada, who has kept Jason Roy quiet. Star man: AB de Villiers is one of the greatest white-ball batsmen of all time

Best finish: Won the tournament's first edition (the Wills International Cup), in 1998

Verdict: Defeat in the semi-finals

Sri Lanka

ASri Lanka's greatest batsman – Kumar Sangakkara – is now committed to Surrey, where he's scoring hundreds for fun, which leaves Angelo Mathews' team dangerously underpowered. Perera is a muscular all-rounder, and seamer Kulasekara once topped the rankings. Chandimal will be expected to supplement Mathews' middle- order runs, and Lankans will be hoping that Malinga can still turn on his magic.

Star man: Look out for the left-arm wrist-spin of Lakshan Sandakan

Best finish: Rain in Colombo meant they shared the 2002 trophy with India

Verdict: Hard to see them reaching the semis