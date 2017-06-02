England paceman Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the rest of the Champions Trophy one-day international competition with a side strain, it was announced Friday.

Woakes managed just two overs at the start of hosts England´s tournament-opening eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday before leaving the field and played no further part in the match.

"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday´s ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh," said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England´s participation in the Champions Trophy."

The ECB statement added: "An update on a replacement for the seamer for the remainder of the tournament will follow in due course."