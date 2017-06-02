LONDON - England have suffered an early blow in their Champions Trophy campaign, with paceman Chris Woakes leaving the tournament opener against Bangladesh in the opening half hour at The Oval in London. Woakes bowled the first over of the tournament - a maiden - then conceded four from his second, before leaving the field of play to be assessed. Word soon came from the England camp that the right-arm quick had suffered a left side strain and would continue to be assessed. Woakes was actually coming off a thigh strain heading into the match, having sat out last week's final ODI against South Africa. Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith said in commentary that the Englishman had taken little part in the pre-match warm-up, while co-commentator and former England captain Nasser Hussain suggested a question mark over Woakes' fitness could have been behind the decision to play extra paceman Jake Ball instead of leggie Adil Rashid. Agencies