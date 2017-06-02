LAHORE - Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan says if given chance against India, he will deliver and try to make the match remarkable. “Pakistan-India match is always a big game and if I get a chance, I will try to give out my 100 percent and play a pivotal role in my team’s victory,” Shadab said on Thursday. “Obviously, the player, who performs well against the arch-rivals, becomes hero. It is also my great wish to play against India, give out my best and make the match remarkable.” He said: “No pressure on us, as recently, we visited West Indies and succeeded in winning Test, ODI and T20 series there. Morale is sky high and we will deliver and register a convincing victory against the arch-rivals.” To another query, the leg spinner said: “Obviously, Pakistan is all time favourite for me. We will play like a unit and with sincere and collective efforts, we will try to win this coveted trophy.”–Staff Reporter