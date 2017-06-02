PARIS:- Serena Williams Thursday said that big sister Venus did not necessarily reveal that she was expecting a baby girl. Venus told a TV interviewer: "She's going to call me her favourite aunt. We all like 'baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha'. We all want the baby to be named after us." The interview led many to believe that the baby, due in September, will be a girl. However, Serena took to Twitter on Thursday in an attempt to cool all those cooing on social media for a baby girl. "I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is probably the best surprise you can ever have."–Agencies