LONDON - Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is likely to miss his country’s opening ICC Champions Trophy fixture against South Africa at The Oval on June 3 due to a calf injury. His absence would be a major blow for Sri Lanka as they prepare to take on the side currently ranked No.1 in the ICC ODI Rankings. “Mathews had complained of stiffness and pain, prompting the team management to conduct radiographic investigations, which revealed a strain on the muscle,” a Sri Lanka Cricket release said. “He will engage in supervised recovery over the next few days but will most likely sit out the first group stage match.” A hamstring complaint had prevented Mathews from playing international cricket since January but he was in impressive form in Sri Lanka’s warm-up fixture against Australia at The Oval, scoring 95. He sat out their following warm-up match versus New Zealand. If Mathews does miss the clash against the Proteas then Upul Tharanga, Sri Lanka’s vice-captain, is set to step in as skipper.–Agencies