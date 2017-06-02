LAHORE - Former Test cricketer and ICC match referee Col (R) Naushad Ali has urged the government to acknowledge the services of cricket greats Misbah-ul-Haq and Younus Khan with national awards.

Talking to this scribe, Col (R) Naushad said: “I am fortunate enough to have worked with two cricket legends Misbah and Younus as manager Pakistan team on tour to Bangladesh and UAE against Sri Lanka. I closely watched them their approach, behaviour, conduct, technical knowhow, discipline and personal mannerism. Both are real heroes of Pakistan and deserve to be given national awards.”

About Misbah, he said: “Misbah is a thorough professional cricketer fully committed to his specific designed goals, hard task master, well-educated and believes in religious commitments. He is rightly being called ‘Mr Cool’ and a true role model for the youngsters. He has played his innings as a players but much more is expected from him as an organiser and administrator of cricket. His services should be acknowledged by the government with a national award.”

About Younus, Col (R) Naushad said: “Starting from scratch and attaining the highest is the shining example of Younus Khan. If you look into the kit bag of Younus, there will be everything needed from needle and thread to extra gloves, clean clothing and praying mat etc. What I am trying to say that he is one of the most organised cricketer and human being, fully committed to his work and family and a role model for the youngsters.

“Younus understands the finer points of current days’ cricket and implements them successfully. His services should be fully utilized and he must be awarded with at least ‘pride of performance’,” he added.