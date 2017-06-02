LAHORE - Multan has become the sixth team of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which was bought Schon Group, which will pay $5.2 million per year. In an announcement on Twitter on Thursday, HBL PSL congratulated Schon Group on meeting the reserve price of $5.2 m per year for the sixth team. In the month of April, the PCB had shortlisted five regions for the sixth Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 franchise. The cricket board had invited parties to bid for five regions namely Hyderabad, Dera Murad Jamali, FATA, Faisalabad and Multan. It was reported that the PCB decided to include the sixth team in the upcoming edition of PSL due to increase in the popularity of the cricket league. The teams were shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the domestic structure and merit. Earlier, the PCB and PSL management had organised the two editions of the league successfully and now they are eager to conduct the third edition of league, by involving the sixth team, which add further spice in the third edition of the PSL.