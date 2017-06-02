LAHORE - Waqt TV thrashed Dawn TV by 10 wickets in the Media Cricket Tournament which is in progress here at the Bahria Town cricket ground. Brilliant bowling by Usman and Umar restricted Dawn TV to just 46 runs. Waqt TV replied very strongly as their opener Rizwan Zeb and Hasham Yousaf batted with authority and punished Dawn TV bowlers at their will. They achieved the target in just 3 overs and recorded an impressive victory and also booked their berth in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Hasham Yousaf smashed sixes to score 31 runs.

Editor The Nation Salim Bokhari, along with other senior staffers, was also present on the occasion to motivate Waqt TV team. He lauded the team but wished good luck for the upcoming matches. Waqt TV will next play against Business Plus TV in the last league match of the tournament.