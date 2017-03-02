Unlike his former captain and mentor Imran Khan, legendary left arm fast bowler Wasim Akram is excited about cricket’s return to Pakistan.

The ‘Sultan of Swing’ shared his thoughts on his Twitter handle, calling it a historic moment for Pakistani cricket.

According to Akram, Pakistan has this one chance and history should be made this time.

This is a crucial time for Pakistan to be at its best. We get one shot at this. Lets make history. Cricket is coming home #PSLFinalLahore — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 28, 2017





Wasim Akram is currently working as bowling coach for Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United which got eliminated from the tournament on Wednesday.

Earlier, cricket legend turned politician Imran Khan opposed the decision of PCB and Punjab government of holding PSL final in Lahore. He called it “madness” mainly due to high security risk.

Khan is of the view that holding one match under tight security will show Pakistan’s vulnerability to the world.

Meanwhile top foreign players of finalist Quetta Gladiators including Kevin Peterson, Luke Wright and Tymal Mills have pulled out from the final match of PSL.