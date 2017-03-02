LAHORE - The tickets of Pakistan Super League (PSL), which were on sale online and in the banks, were sold out within a few hours soon after their sale was started.

The long queues were witnessed outside the various branches of the designated bank in the city, as the cricket crazy fans were queued up to purchased PSL final tickets. They were not worried about which foreign players are coming to feature in the final, but they just want to witness the final for which they were mad to buy tickets.

A web approved by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) authorities put up tickets for sale on line starting from Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000 which were sold out in a few hours. The online selling of tickets began on Wednesday morning and the sold out banner was displayed after a few hours at the web line.

At the same time the sale of tickets also started in fifteen branches of the bank of the Punjab in the city where spectators lined up since dawn. At some branches law enforcement agencies were deployed to control the diehard lovers of the game who at some stages lost their patience owing to slow process of issuing the tickets. At Edgerton road branch, a big strength of ticket buyers instead of buying the tickets at dedicated window forcibly tried to enter the bank premises which forced the bank management to lock down the doors.

“I came early morning to get the ticket and finally I got it,” said Aamir Nadeem, a student of a local college. Another group of students of a local college said they were delighted to have the tickets as they came very early to buy the tickets.”

The bank managers at different branches said that they were selling the tickets according to the terms and conditions issued by the PCB.” We got the tickets of Rs 500 in less quantity which were sold out on first come first serve basis,” they continued.

M Usman, a 22-year-old student who was present at the Bank of Punjab Goldberg brach, said: “I am very passionate cricket lover and I am crazy about watching the PSL final. I came here at 6:00 am and after a wait of six hours, I have succeeded in getting my ticket. I am very glad and excited and I will support and cheer for both the finalists. Whoever win the final, Pakistan will be ultimate winner.”

Females too were witnessed at various branches of the Bank of Punjab, having CNIC cards in their hands and looking for buying PSL final tickets. Anam Khan, a university student, who managed to get tickets, said: “It was like a dream come true for me, as we came here early in the morning and were keen to buy tickets. We will go to final with family and will surely enjoy the best moments there.”

Majority of the fans couldn’t succeed in getting tickets and returned home with heavy hearts. Faiza Tasleem, a university student, said: “We went to at least five branches but couldn’t find even one ticket,” Tasleem was accompanied by her nine university friends, but none of them was successful in getting a ticket. The organisers have also made it mandatory for every buyer to produce his or her original CNIC at the time of buying a ticket.

As a security precaution, entry to the stadium will only be made once the spectator shows his or her ID at various security checkpoints on Sunday. “We are not going to get disheartened, there are still three days to go and we hope to get the ticket for the Sunday’s final,” said Tasleem, whose favorite team Quetta Gladiators qualified for the final.

For Pakistani fans, it mattered little, who is coming for the final or not. “Whosoever plays for Quetta we will support them,” Tasleem said. “We want to show the world that we are sports-loving people and we want cricket back home on our own grounds.”