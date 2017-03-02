Authorities on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly selling tickets of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in black, reported Waqt News.

A spokesperson for cyber cell of the Federal Investigation Agency said they arrested the suspect from Gulberg area of Lahore, which is set to host the PSL final on March 5.

“The person had been luring consumers into purchasing Rs500 tickets for Rs3000,” he added.

Pakistan has not hosted any of cricket's leading teams since a terrorist attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) views the PSL final as an opportunity to regain the confidence of foreign teams and bring back international cricket.

Officials from other national cricket boards and the International Cricket Council have been invited for Sunday's final to witness the security first hand.

Doubts were raised over Lahore hosting the final when a wave of new terrorist attacks hit the Punjab capital last month. At least 13 people were killed in Lahore when a bomber targeted police escorting a rally by pharmacists.

But the provincial government, federal government and the army extended full support in terms of security for the cricket.

The provincial government has promised at least 7,000 police officers to guard the surroundings of Gaddafi Stadium, and encouraged spectators to travel to the venue well ahead of the final to avoid long delays at security checkpoints.