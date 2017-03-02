LAHORE - Pakistan Super League (PSL) chairman Najam Sethi Wednesday said that both the finalist teams will have four foreign players each.

Sethi used his Tiwtter account to announce this. He said: “I can confirm that each finalist team will field four foreign players from pool of platinum, diamond and gold players who have agreed.”

Quetta Gladiators' mentor Sir Vivian Richards and fielding coach Julien Fountain will be travelling to Lahore for the final. However, much deliberation has been going on in the foreign players' camp about participation in the finale, scheduled to be held here at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 5.

About free tickets or complementary passes, Sethi said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was trying to introduce a new culture of ‘buying tickets’ by not issuing free tickets or complementary passes for the PSL final to be here on March 5. “We are ending previous practice of issuing of complementary passes and anyone who wants to witness the finale must buy a ticket irrespective of his status,” he said.

The PSL head said there was a lot of pressure on them for giving away free tickets but the PSL administration did not bow down to it and took a firm stand that there would be no free tickets for the final.

He praised the gesture of the Federal and Punjab government in this regard saying they were supporting the decision of the PSL management that the practice of giving free tickets must end. “Even the Prime Minister M Nawaz Sharif has said that he does not need tickets for his ministers and guests free of cost and payment will be made for them. Similar messages were received from the Punjab government and GHQ.”

Sethi said that the PSL final tickets were available on line and through designated branches of the bank of Punjab. He said that 10,000 seats had been reserved for Rs 500 each ticket to accommodate maximum number of people. “A wrong impression is being given that we have up the prices of the tickets, we want to facilitate the masses to watch the final and that is why we are not issuing any free ticket to anyone,” he added.

Sethi said due to huge interest of the public in the final, they couldn’t guarantee tickets to everyone as they were being sold on the first come first serve basis.