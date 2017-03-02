LAHORE - The historical Gaddafi Stadium gets a new a look with a repair and renovation work being carried out to host the Pakistan Super League final.

The embellishment of the Stadium which includes dusting, washing, whitewashing, painting and repair work of different enclosures has given the arena a bridal look, which is going to host a history-making PSL final. “We are carrying out minor repair renovation work at different parts of the stadium and with the completion of the work, the stadium will give a fresh look,” said a PCB officials on Wednesday.

He said the stadium, which has seating capacity of almost 27,000 spectators, would be ready in a couple of days for staging the mega event. “We are going to host a major cricket event after a long time and that is why we are revamping the stadium in all aspects. The walkthrough security gates are also being installed at the entrance of the stadium to ensure the best security for all.”

The Nishtar Park Sports Complex, which includes Gaddafi Stadium, National Hockey Stadium and Punjab Stadium and other sports gymnasiums and halls, has been given the bridal look with top of line cleanliness and patch work of the roads.

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman has been looking after all such tasks in the Nishtar Park Sports Complex. “The SBP is making special arrangements to facilitate the PCB for holding the final in a befitting manner,” said Ghumman.

He said it would a big honour for the country that it was going to host the final of the mega event and collective efforts were needed to make it a big success.