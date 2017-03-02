SHARJAH - Brilliant bowling helped Karachi Kings defeat defending champions Islamabad United by 44 runs in the 2nd playoff of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 here at Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Chasing a small target of 127, Islamabad United collapsed to 82 runs as the young spin duo of Usama Mir and Immad Wasim shattered the strong batting line of Islamabad. No United batsman, other than Asif Ali, could show resistance against Karachi bowlers. He scored 39 off 36, hitting one sixes and three boundaries. Asif and Misbah were the only ones who could score in double figures for Islamabad. Misbah was the second top scorer with 13 runs against his name. Imad Wasim got three wickets, conceding just 18 runs from his four overs. Usama Mir conceded 24 runs for his three wickets haul.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling efforts by United’s bowlers restricted Karachi Kings to 126 as Rumman Raees, Mohammad Sami and Shane Watson kept Karachi’s batsmen struggling. Babar Azam and Chris Gayle provided an opening stand of 42 to Karachi but both returned to pavilion in a span of three deliveries.

Babar Azam stroked five boundaries to score 25 off 21. Chris Gayle 17 off 15 deliveries. Shoaib Malik scored 25 off 23 balls—the former captain could stroke just two boundaries in his innings. Rumman Raees got four wickets conceding 25 runs from four overs. Shane Watson and Mohammad Sami got two wickets apiece.Karachi Kings will now play Peshawar Zalmi in the third playoff Friday—winner of the third playoff will face Quetta Gladiators in the final of PSL in Lahore on Sunday. Man of the match Imad Wasim, who grabbed 3-18, including Misbah-ul-Haq and Shane Watson wickets, said: "The wicket supported me, it was a bit on the slow side and I had to step up. It's been a long time. I think, I like those crunch situations and the wicket was on the low side, so I just bowled short of a length and not giving room. If you don't take wickets you can't win and in a low-scoring game you have to take wickets to win. Ready for another knockout game on Friday."

Winning team captain Kumar Sangakkara said: "Smith was an important player, good to get him out early. Surprised I caught it. But during the break, we were in a good positoin at 15 overs, we wanted to get 150. But the way the boys came back was outstanding. Imad and Usama were excellent. This was a wicket we had to bowl straight. It was touch with a wet ball but with it skidding and keeping low, Imad was excellent and Usama too. We left Polly to do a bit too much again. We have to correct that with the bat. Draining to play do-or-die games. The boys are banding together though. Very proud of our team"

Islamabad United captain Misbah-ul-Haq said: "We couldn't bat well on that pitch. One-twenty seven was gettable. No pressure of a knockout game. They just bowled well and once we lost wickets, the pressure mounted. I think we batted badly," he said.

"Shadab bowled really well, took crucial wickets at crucial stages and the way he caught especially, that's very special. He can bat too, he can dent oppositions. Next year is still far away. Let's see [about his playing more PSL]. You need to move on. Obviously, we'll see next year. [Are you ready to go to the West Indies?] Lets see. It's not the time to answer that question. I will make the decision soon,” he added.

Scoreboard

KARACHI KINGS:

Babar Azam lbw b Shadab Khan 25

CH Gayle b Rumman Raees 17

K Sangakkara c Misbah b Watson 17

Shoaib Malik run out 25

RS Bopara c Shadab b Watson 14

KA Pollard c Shadab b Rumman 5

Imad Wasim c Asif b Rumman Raees 14

Sohail Khan b Rumman Raees 0

M Amir not out 2

Usama Mir c Rumman b M Sami 1

Usman Khan b M Sami 0

EXTRAS: (lb 2, w 4) 6

TOTAL: (all out; 19.4 overs) 126

FOW: 1-42, 2-42, 3-76, 4-100, 5-105, 6-122, 7-122, 8-123, 9-125, 10-126.

BOWLING: M Irfan 4-1-28-0, M Sami 3.4-1-19-2, Rumman Raees 4-0-25-4, Shadab Khan 4-0-23-1, SR Watson 4-0-29-2.

ISLAMABAD UNITED:

D Smith c Sangakkara b M Aamir 8

Asif Ali c Sangakkara b Usama Mir 39

B Haddin b M Aamir 0

Misbah-ul-Haq b Imad Wasim 13

S Watson b Imad Wasim 8

Shadab Khan c Bopara b Usama Mir 1

N Pooran lbw b Imad Wasim 1

Amad Butt b Sohail Khan 7

M Sami lbw b Usama Mir 0

Rumman Raees c Pollard b M Aamir 0

M Irfan not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 4) 5

TOTAL: (all out; 15.2 overs) 82

FOW: 1-12, 2-12, 3-47, 4-61, 5-69, 6-70, 7-77, 8-77, 9-82, 10-82.

BOWLING: M Aamir 2.2-0-7-3, Usman Khan 2-0-11-0, Sohail Khan 3-0-21-1, Imad Wasim 4-0-18-3, Usama Mir 4-0-24-3.

TOSS: Islamabad United

UMPIRES: REJ Martinesz (Sri Lanka) and Shozab Raza (Pakistan)

TV UMPIRE: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan)

MATCH REFEREE: RS Mahanama (Sri Lanka)

RESERVE UMPIRE: Ahmed Shahab (Pakistan)