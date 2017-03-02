Lahore - Master Paints beat Army by 7-6 in the Emporium Mall Punjab Polo Cup 2017 thrilling encounter played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Andres Crispo was top scorer from the winning side as he thwarted fantastic four goals while his teammates Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Bilal Haye contributed two and one goal respectively. From the losing side, Major Omer Minhas and Manuel Toccalino scored two goals each but their team failed to score victory.

Both the teams gave tough time to each other and kept on attacking each other’s goal but both failed to convert a single goal in the first chukker. The second one proved to be a high-voltage chukker which saw both the teams hammering five goals – three were converted by Master Paints Andres Crispso, Ahmed Tiwana and Bilal Haye and two by Army through Omer Minhas and Toccalino – to make it 3-2, which Master Paints having one goal lead.

The third chukker was dominated by Master Paints, who slammed tremendous two goals – one each by Ahmed Tiwana and Crispo – to stretch their lead to 5-2. In the fourth and conclusive chukker of the match, Master Paints got two more goals from Crispo to enhance their lead to 7-2 which was later reduced to 7-4 by Army, when Toccalino and Omer Minhas scored one goal each. With two goals handicap advantage for Army, the final score was 7-6 in favour of Master Paints. Howard George Smith and Timothy John Bown were field umpires while Guy Gibrat was match referee.