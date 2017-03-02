LONDON:- Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum will link up with Middlesex again for this year's T20 Blast, the English county announced on Wednesday. McCullum, 35, played six games for Middlesex in last season's competition and will be available for nine matches of this year's tournament between July 7 and August 3. "I am delighted to be re-joining Middlesex for the coming season and am looking forward to helping the club challenge in the NatWest T20 Blast," McCullum said in a statement.–AFP