SHARJAH: Just hours before the third play off between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, Bollywood star Nargir Fakhri has sent her best wishes to Javed Afridi-owned Peshawar Zalmi. It turns out that Fakhri too is a Zalmi friend.

Peshawar Zalmi has been one of the most favourite team of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) mostly because of Shahid Afridi and their matches have witnessed large crowds in the stadium.

In a Facebook video post shared by Javed Afridi, Nargis Fakhri said Zalmi is her favorite team and send good wishes for their success. She adds: 'My Love and support is with you all.. Peshawar Zalmi, Let's rock!'

