Karachi Kings knocked Islamabad United out of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the second playoff being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United were all out in the 16th over after scoring 82 runs while chasing down Kings' 127-run target.

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first.

Batting first, Karachi Kings scored 126 runs before they all got out. Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik contributed 25 runs each. Five of their players couldn't enter double figures.

Rumman Raees seemed good with the ball as he dismissed four players and bowled with an economy of 6.25.

In response to Kings' such a low total, Islamabad didn't performed as they were supposed to. Only two of their players could enter double figures as their wickets fell like cards. Three of their players could not score any run.

Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Usama Mir took three wickets each.

Imad Waseem was declared MAn of the Match for his 3 for 18.

Babar Azam recieved the green cap for being the highest run-scorer in the PSL.

Karachi Kings will now play Peshawar Zalmi for a spot in the final on Friday.