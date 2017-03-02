Authorities will ensure a smooth flow of traffic on roads which lead to Gaddafi Stadium, said a provincial minister Thursday, as Lahore wraps up preparations for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"No area and road will be blocked on Sunday and all business points will carry on with their routinely affairs except for the restaurants and offices in the immediate vicinity of Gaddai Stadium," said Rana Sanaullah, the Punjab law minister.

"Operational timings of metro bus have been pushed further for the big day to facilitate the locals. A free-of-cost shuttle bus service will also be provided to the audience from parking stands to Gaddafi Stadium."

Pakistan has not hosted any of cricket's leading teams since a terrorist attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) views the PSL final as an opportunity to regain the confidence of foreign teams and bring back international cricket.

Officials from other national cricket boards and the International Cricket Council have been invited for Sunday's final to witness the security first hand.

Doubts were raised over Lahore hosting the final when a wave of new terrorist attacks hit the Punjab capital last month. At least 13 people were killed in Lahore when a bomber targeted police escorting a rally by pharmacists.

But the provincial government, federal government and the army extended full support in terms of security for the cricket.

The provincial government has promised at least 7,000 police officers to guard the surroundings of Gaddafi Stadium, and encouraged spectators to travel to the venue well ahead of the final to avoid long delays at security checkpoints.