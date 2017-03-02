Sharjah - Safraz Ahmad has said that he wants to see Gladiators’ spirit in Pakistan team.

“I want to transfer this spirit to Pakistan team too, that’s my main aim. I will try to do that because after all this PSL is to help Pakistan team and we have to give that Quetta spirit to Pakistan team too,” Sarfraz said.

The Gladiators captain then showered praise on Nawaz, who bowled the last over. “All credit to Nawaz who bowled a brilliant last over. There was so much dew but he kept his nerves under pressure after Ahmad Shehzad and Kevin Pietersen set the platform for our victory.”

Sarfraz feels that the match was similar to that of last edition. “Firstly, it was a great play-off match, there was tremendous competition and it was very similar to the play-off of the last edition of PSL. The only difference being this time we had to defend 200 runs and under the dew conditions it wasn’t easy to bowl second and defend the 200.”

On Sarfraz’s decision to give the last over to a slow left-arm spinner like Nawaz when only seven runs were needed, he said: “Nawaz is our main bowler and has been playing for Pakistan. I told him that if you bowl well then it will help his career. It’s good that young players are coming up. The way Nawaz bowled with so much dew was remarkable.”

Sarfraz also sportingly applauded Peshawar’s Shahid Afridi for his quickfire 34 off 13 balls with four sixes and a boundary, which almost upset his own plans. “Afridi has always been a superstar and continues to be a superstar as you have seen the way he has been performing these days. No amount of praise will be enough for him. He may have relaxed, feeling that only few runs were needed and he may have even thought that the match will finish an over earlier.”