ISLAMABAD - Sri Lanka thumped hosts Pakistan 4-2 in the final to win the 13th West Asia Cup Baseball Championship here at Pakistan Sports Complex Baseball ground on Wednesday.

Pakistan started the final well and posted 1 run and restricted Sri Lanka to zero, but after that it was the visitors, who completely dominated the proceedings and kept the hosts under pressure. Pakistan failed to score in the second innings, while Sri Lanka first leveled the score at 1-1 and then took 2-1 lead, which remained intact till the 4th innings. Pakistan finally leveled the score at 2-2, but after that Sri Lankans prevailed, while Pakistani pitcher was hapless and never showed the abilities, which were being expected from him.

Sri Lanka scored two more runs to take 4-2 commanding lead, which proved good enough for the hosts to lift the title. Iresh, Sandhu, Sameera and Asanka scored one run each for the winners, while Sumair Zawar and Wasim Ali scored one run apiece for the losing side.

Earlier, Iran stunned favourite Nepal 10-6 to grab third position. Iran team was in supreme control right throughout the match and comfortably won the encounter. Nima, Iman, Davood scored 2 runs each, while Ali Godorgi, Majid, Mojtaba and Yaisn contributed one run each for Iran, while Achit Karki, Sukrim Thapa, Dinesh Singh, Milan Thapa, Man Kumar and Binod Koirala had one run each for the losers.

POA president Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan graced the occasion as chief guest, while BFP chairman Shoukat Javed, president Syed Khawar Shah, Pakistan Sports Board officials and others were also present on the occasion. Later, the chief guest gave away winning trophy to Sri Lankan captain and runners-up trophy to Pakistan skipper.

The way Pakistan played against Iran in the semi-finals, it was feared that they would get punished at the hands of Lankan Lions, who were playing world class baseball at the moment. The day Sri Lankan team arrived; it was clearly evident that they came here with the aim of winning the title. Pakistani coaching staff was sleeping while the players were busy in selfies and self projection while the BFP president was overconfident of winning the championship, as throughout the event, he always found saying, “Pakistan is the best, we enjoy higher rankings and will defend the title.”

Now he must tell the nation that who is responsible for such shameful results, why no attention was paid to get the best results.