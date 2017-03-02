Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has got involved in a scuffle with authorities once again, reported Waqt News.

According to details, Excise Department officials stopped the cricketer and told him that the number plate of his car is fake.

The authorities stripped down the plates following which Akmal started a scuffle with them, reports say. The Excise Department officials eventually took the number plates with them.

This is not first time that middle-order batsman has got into trouble with authorities. Last year, he started a fight with a traffic warden after being stopped over a violation.

Furthermore, he along with other cricketers was detained by police during a stage drama in Faisalabad as well.