ISLAMABAD - Maaz heroics helped Huma FC beat Mehran FC by 1-0 to lift the 1st Mayor Football Cup here at Jinnah Stadium on late Sunday night.

Minister of State for Information & National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb grace the final as chief guest while Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who is also chief patron of Islamabad Football Association (IFA), Deputy Mayors Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi and Ch Riffat Javed, Acting Director General Pakistan Sports Board Khyal Zad Gul, Deputy DGs, IFA president Saleem Ch and others were also present on the occasion.

The final started on a very high note, as both teams were equally strong and had the services of top players of the capital. It was battle royal witnessed between both the star-studded teams, who tried their best to seal the initiative by taking early lead. Mehran came twice close of taking lead in the first 10 minutes of the match, but both times, the ball hit the crossbar, which made the difference at the end.

Huma got golden opportunity in the 28th minute, when Maaz, who was left unmarked by Mehran defenders, took full advantage of the liberty offered to him and put the ball into the net after beating charging goalie. Mehran had two more chances in the first half to square things, but both times, Huma FC goalie was up to the task and denied Mehran strikers of equalizing.

The second half started with Mehran completely dominating the lime share of possession and putting Huma FC defence under enormous pressure, but the defence remained rock solid and denied Mehran strike force of scoring. Mehran FC manager and coach looked highly desperate and made three changes at once, but their tactics failed to bring desired results as Huma stood firm and as soon as the referee blew the final whistle, Huma FC players bowed down to say thanks to God, while their coaching staff, substitute players and fans rushed to the venue.

For the third position match, Kiran FC beat Islamabad FC 3-2 on plenty kicks, as the match remained goalless in the normal time.

The situation turned ugly when Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was about to start her speech, as the crowd and some of the players started chanting ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogans. It left the minister, ruling party office-bearers and IFA office-bearers stunned and red-faced. They tried to calm down the highly charged-up crowd, but the situation was getting out of control as the PSB security present on the occasion and the ministers’ guards failed in stopping the spectators from raising the slogans.

After failing to control the crowd, the security personnel went in the crowd in plainclothes to catch the culprits. This time, they succeeded in catching those, who were raising the slogans against the Prime Minister and then beat them badly. Both Marriyum and Dr Tariq left the venue without distributing trophies and prizes, while the IFA officials remained busy in identifying more players and threatened them with consequences.

It was complete chaos, as families, who came in numbers to enjoy the occasion, had to rush back and save their minors as it was mess all around and a number of people also received minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the organisers were left with no other option but to request Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi to distribute trophies. Huma Club received championship trophy, gold medals and Rs 100,000 cash, while runners-up Mehran FC got Rs 50,000 cash, silver medals and runners-up trophy and Kiran FC Rs 25,000 cash, Ghauri Club won the fair play trophy. Faizanullah of Tramari Club was declared the best player, while Maihan Toori of Huma Club was named top scorer with 8 goals, Umairullah of Islamabad Club best goalkeeper and Chaman Khan best referee.

Overall, it was excellent effort of Islamabad Football Association as the tournament carried around Rs 2.2 million awards, which was never heard in the history of a local event. There was not a single untoward incident occurred in the championship while the IFA president took action against his own club secretary for fielding non-registered players.