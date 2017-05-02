ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Monday felicitated tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi on winning the Barcelona Open doubles title at Barcelona.

PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan and PTF management committee, in a statement, extended their heartiest felicitations to Aisam. Pakistan's leading tennis player Aisam has won his second doubles title of the year and 13th on the ATP Circuit, pairing with his Romanian partner Florin Mergea. The pair outlasted Austrian-German duo of Alexander Peya and Philip Petzschner in straight sets with score of 6-4, 6-3.

The PTF president said Aisam continued to make the nation proud with his achievements and they were delighted at his latest victory. “Aisam is a real asset for Pakistan tennis, who has not only raised the flag of the country at international level, but also led Pakistan Davis Cup team to Asia Oceania Davis Cup Group-II finals this year. We hope he will carry his good form in the upcoming tie against Thailand in September."