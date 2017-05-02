Gul enters Asian Boxing pre-quarters

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan boxer Gul Zaib has moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Boxing Championship being played in Uzbekistan. Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) secretary Lt Col M Nasir Ijaz Tung said Gul (69kg) beat his Palestinian counterpart in the event to move into the pre-quarterfinals. However, M Asif (52kg) of Pakistan lost to his Kazakh counterpart in the championship, which would continue till May 7 in Tashkent, he added. “Pakistani boxers participating in the event include Muhib Ullah 49kg, Syed M Asif 52kg, Salman Baluch 64kg, Gul Zaib 69kg, Tanvir Ahmed 75kg, Awais Ali Khan 81kg and Sanaullah 91kg,” he said. “Our boxers have prepared well for the international event and despite lack of international-standard facilities and funds, Pakistan players have been doing well at higher level.”–APP

Murray on top, Nadal fifth in ATP rankings

PARIS - Andy Murray stays top of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, which remain unchanged despite the success of Rafael Nadal in Barcelona at the weekend. A week after his Monte Carlo Masters success, the Spaniard also claimed a tenth title in the Catalan capital but he remains fifth behind Swiss Roger Federer, who did not play. Budapest winner Lucas Pouille of France moves into a career-best 14th position as 20-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov soars 14 places to 42nd after reaching the Barcelona quarterfinals. According to latest ATP rankings, Andy Murray was on top while Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem and David Goffin were among top 10 position holders respectively.–AFP

Kiwi dual Olympic champ Murray retires

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s two-time Olympic rowing champion Eric Murray announced his retirement Monday, saying he no longer felt the buzz of victory after an eight-year winning streak. Murray and Hamish Bond formed one of the sport’s most dominant duos as they racked up 69 consecutive race wins in the men’s pair. The run delivered two Olympic golds, in London and Rio, as well as six straight world championships. “We got to the point where we were always winning but it was playing on our minds and wearing us down,” Murray, 34, told celebrity magazine Woman’s Day. “When we won a race it was like ‘job done’. We didn’t get that elation any more. Everyone expected us to win, so when we won, we just met the expectation.” Bond has not public revealed his career plans following Murray’s departure.–AFP

Hernandez extends contract to 2022

MADRID - Atletico Madrid extended the contract of 21-year-old centre-back Lucas Hernandez to 2022 on Monday, hoping to ward off interest from a host of Europe’s top clubs. “I am very happy to renew with the club I have spent my whole life with,” he said. “It is great news for all Atletico fans, he is a player with enormous potential with a spectacular future to come,” said Atletico’s sporting director Jose Luis Caminero. Hernandez looks set to start Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal, first leg at Real Madrid with Atletico missing Jose Maria Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko and Juanfran through injury. His brother Theo Hernandez is also in high demand after a stellar season on loan at Alaves from Atletico with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man City among those willing to pay his 24 million euros release clause.–AFP

Police, fans injured in Tunis derby clashes

TUNIS - Police and fans were injured in clashes during the Tunis derby between arch-rivals Club Africain and Esperance Sportive de Tunis on Sunday, the interior ministry said. Police used tear gas following confrontations with Club Africain supporters at the Rades Olympic stadium, in the suburbs of Tunis. “More than 10 police and security agents were injured,” the interior ministry said in a statement. “A group of people believed to have been involved in the violence have been arrested.” CA president Slim Riahi blamed “provocation” by security staff towards supporters during the match which Esperance won 2-0. “It’s a scandal,” he said. “We have a problem of morals and mentality,” said Sports Minister Majdouline Cherni, referring to violent episodes during football matches in recent months in Tunisia.–AFP